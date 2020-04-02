Repatriation flights for US citizens stranded in India likely to start from Apr 4

US citizens stranded in India due to a lockdown in the country to combat the coronavirus outbreak will be repatriated in flights that are likely to begin from April 4, the American Embassy here said on Wednesday. In an "alert" for US citizens, the mission said it is coordinating closely with the US Department of State and airlines to facilitate flights to the United States.

"We anticipate we will have several flights beginning the weekend of April 4. We will contact you as we develop more details," the US Embassy said in its message to American nationals. "As the Mission moves closer to arranging flights from New Delhi to the United States, those US citizens in areas in northern India, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, should work with the Consular Section to make travel arrangements to New Delhi," it said.

The US Embassy said it can assist with curfew passes for drivers of privately arranged vans and buses for travel to New Delhi. "To request this assistance, please email your request to indiaevac@state.gov. We anticipate it will require at least 24 hours for the permission to be arranged," it said.

The US Embassy said it is also working to facilitate transportation to Delhi from some cities in northern India and will make the details available via the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to citizens in those cities once the arrangements are finalised. "Travelers may wish to make arrangements to stay at hotels near the Indira Gandhi International Airport as flights out of Delhi may be announced at short notice," it said.

