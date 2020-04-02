U.S. will work with global oil producers to address volatility in markets -Trump adviser

The United States "will work with the world's largest oil producers to address volatility in global oil markets," U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

O'Brien made the remark at a White House news conference where Trump addressed the coronavirus crisis and other issues.

