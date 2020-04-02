Left Menu
Development News Edition

RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 09:59 IST
RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fund

State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of Rs 6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said. Out of Rs 6.16 crore, Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred to the fund, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) chairman and managing director P K Rath said.

"The country is facing a very tough time. We have joined the battle with the government to deal with this problem. Our contribution is Rs 6.16 crore to PM CARES fund for fight COVID-19. Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred," he said. He further said that most of the staff is working from home and only necessary operations at the unit are on.

Those on duty have been provided with proper safety equipment and the company's premises are being sanitized on a regular basis. Besides, the company is also distributing food packets, hygienic products such as masks, hand sanitizers and other medical facilities to the communities living near the RINL's facility in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Visakhapatnam-based RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds, billets of different grade and dimensions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Three get 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown

A Baramati court here in Maharashtra has awarded three-day imprisonment to three people for violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating ...

Recko raises USD 6 Million in Series A funding

Recko, a Bengaluru-based enterprise fintech startup that enables AI-powered reconciliation of digital transactions, announced on Thursday it has raised USD six million in Series A funding. The investment was led by Vertex Ventures SEA and I...

Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody positive for coronavirus - foreign ministry

A Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody has been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.It was the first case of a Guatemalan in U.S. immigration detention testing positive for the...

On Ram Navami, Kejriwal seeks strength from Lord Ram to fight coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and sought strength from Lord Ram for all, especially healthcare personnel, to fight coronavirus. The spring festival of Ram Navami is celebrated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020