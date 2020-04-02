RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fund

RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 09:59 IST
State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of Rs 6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said. Out of Rs 6.16 crore, Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred to the fund, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) chairman and managing director P K Rath said.
"The country is facing a very tough time. We have joined the battle with the government to deal with this problem. Our contribution is Rs 6.16 crore to PM CARES fund for fight COVID-19. Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred," he said. He further said that most of the staff is working from home and only necessary operations at the unit are on.
Those on duty have been provided with proper safety equipment and the company's premises are being sanitized on a regular basis. Besides, the company is also distributing food packets, hygienic products such as masks, hand sanitizers and other medical facilities to the communities living near the RINL's facility in Andhra Pradesh, he said.
Visakhapatnam-based RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, produces special steel, including wire rod coils, rounds, billets of different grade and dimensions..
