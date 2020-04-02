Left Menu
NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering Collaborates With TCS for a Futuristic Program

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:04 IST
MUMBAI, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The clamour for an engineering degree has always been high in India and it only keeps growing with each passing year. This is evident from the large number of students appearing for various entrance examinations as also by the number of engineering institutes opening up to cater to the growing demand. Having said this, there is also a pressing need for well-qualified and smartly skilled engineers to solve the ever-changing problems in the super fast world of technology. To bridge the gap between demands of the technological world and the current curriculum structure, the market leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has teamed up with NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME). The partnership has lead to the creation of a 4-Year Undergraduate program - B. Tech. Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS).

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a 'Deemed to be University' under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. With a dream of fulfilling the requirement of both Engineering and Management, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) was established in 2006 as a constituent school of SVKM's NMIMS University. CSBS program aims to offer the students a unique perspective in the domain of Computer Science and the evolving Business Systems. The students graduating from the program will be well acquainted with the core topics of Computer Science and also develop an equal appreciation of Humanities, Management Sciences and Human Values. The students are also exposed to emerging topics like Analytics, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things etc. to make them industry ready at the end of their course.

Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar (Pro Vice Chancellor, NMIMS) while explaining the merits of this program says "The strong intervention by TCS during delivery and evaluation has ensured that the learning outcomes are attained. The way the program has moved over last year, students emerging from this program are bound to succeed in their professional careers. Also, strong handholding efforts by TCS and continuous monitoring ensure that students get timely feedback of their strengths and weaknesses." Krishnan Ramanujam (President, Business & Technology Services, TCS) adds "The future of work will be digitally led and so, as part of their curriculum, the workforce of tomorrow must learn the skills they need to stay relevant and contribute meaningfully. TCS understood this critical need and worked with academia to design an undergraduate program to prepare students for the digital world." The coming together of these eminent entities, NMIMS & TCS, will continually propel the students to break the existing barriers in the galaxy of technology and create new milestones for the future generations. Admissions are thorugh NPAT. Students can register online at https://www.npat.in. Admissions are also accepted by NMIMS through SAT scores.

About NMIMS With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai , Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1140677/NMIMS_Campus_and_TCS.jpg PWR PWR

