Left Menu
Development News Edition

LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles to fight COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:48 IST
LinkedIn offers free job postings to accelerate hiring for critical roles to fight COVID-19

Global professional network LinkedIn on Thursday said it will offer free job postings to companies in healthcare, supermarket, warehousing, freight delivery and disaster relief nonprofits to accelerate the hiring process for critical roles to fight COVID-19. LinkedIn will be offering companies in healthcare (including medical device, medical practice and mental health care), supermarket, warehousing and freight delivery, as well as disaster relief non-profits the ability to post jobs for free on the platform from April 1 to June 30, to find and hire people needed to fill these mission critical roles.

LinkedIn will help job seekers with the right skills to quickly find open roles by promoting them on its jobs page. Moreover, in order to help support its healthcare staffing customers, LinkedIn is offering access to 'LinkedIn Talent Insights' for three months to give our customers real-time data and insights to identify critical healthcare professionals efficiently.

Besides, LinkedIn has expanded its 'Recruiting For Good' programme to deploy its own team of recruiters to help source and screen talent for organisations on the front lines so that these organisations can fill urgent paid and volunteer positions. "Everyday we are hearing heroic stories of how those on the frontlines are working around the clock to protect the public. It’s clear, however, that more help is needed to fill the most urgent open roles. "That is why we are bolstering our efforts to help accelerate the hiring of people with relevant skills that are most needed in India right now," Ruchee Anand, Director of Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn said.

Anand further noted that "we are committed to continuing to identify new ways in which we can support the fight against this global pandemic." PTI DRR SHW SHW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: 48 people test negative for coronavirus

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said 48 suspected COVID-19 patients in the state have tested negative for the infection. So far, five people have tested positive for coronavirus in the coastal state.Swab samples of 48 suspect...

Rajnesh Oswal takes oath as J-K High Court judge

Rajnesh Oswal took oath as a judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday, the first one to do so under the Indian Constitution. High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal administered the oath to Oswal in the central hall of the court c...

Senior govt officials to visit Arunachal districts to monitor healthcare facilities

Arunachal Pradesh government has directed senior officials of the rank of secretary and commissioner to visit various districts to monitor healthcare facilities and review the supply of essential commodities in view of COVID-19 pandemic and...

More than a quarter of UK firms cut staff as coronavirus hits-ONS

More than a quarter of British companies reduced staff levels over the short term as the coronavirus crisis began to hammer the countrys economy, a survey published on Thursday showed.Over a quarter 27 of responding businesses said they wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020