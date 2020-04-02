Left Menu
Energy stocks prop up European shares after coronavirus-led rout

Updated: 02-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares rose in choppy trading on Thursday, driven by a recovery in energy stocks on hopes of a truce in the Saudi-Russia oil price war, even as fears about the coronavirus pandemic lingered ahead of another expected surge in U.S. jobless claims. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3%, after starting the second quarter on a dour note as the latest figures showed a collapse in eurozone factory activity in March, upending businesses and sparking mass staff furloughs.

The energy sector jumped 4.4%, with Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA, and BP providing the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600, but gains were capped by a 1% decline for travel & leisure stocks, financial services, and utilities. "Sentiment remains exceptionally fragile as investors are a flat-out bundle of nerves fretting over the potential impact the coronavirus will have in the U.S. markets and the economy," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"Economists continue to downgrade the macro forecast (and) for many market observers, all roads lead lower." Investor confidence has recently swung between headlines on corporate damage from the health crisis and an unprecedented round of stimulus measures to cushion its economic impact, with the STOXX 600 down more than 25% from its record high despite a rebound last week.

Initial U.S. jobless claims are now expected to have climbed to a seasonally adjusted 3.5 million for the week ended March 28, with some estimates ranging as high as 5.25 million, and U.S. President Donald Trump has flagged more economic pain ahead. World stocks trod water on Thursday, with dismal factory activity data prompting deep cuts to global growth forecasts, and some experts predicting a loss of $6 trillion in economic output in the first half of 2020.

In Europe, countries including Germany and Italy have extended lockdowns to halt the spread of COVID-19, and analysts expect another earnings recession this year with several firms withdrawing forecasts ahead of the reporting season. "The upward move inequities we've seen over the past week may prove to be a temporary recovery, a dead cat bounce or a bear market rally," said Hussein Sayed, a market strategist at FXTM.

"Call it whatever you like, but as long as infection rates continue to grow at the current pace, this more or less guarantees weak economic performance going forward and a collapse in earnings." One of the world's biggest recruiters Hays slumped 7% after announcing an emergency 200 million pounds ($248.36 million) issue of shares on Thursday.

