Kuwait c.bank stimulus will raise banks' lending by 5 bln dinars - banking association

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:25 IST
A stimulus package announced by Kuwait's central bank will raise banks' lending capacity by 5 billion dinars ($16 billion) to face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kuwait Banking Association said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait's central bank announced a stimulus package to support vital sectors and small and medium enterprises that included increasing the maximum lending limit to 100% from 90%. ($1 = 0.3117 Kuwaiti dinars)

