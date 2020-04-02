Left Menu
Development News Edition

COAI dials FM for sector relief; says urgent measures must amid virus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:25 IST
COAI dials FM for sector relief; says urgent measures must amid virus pandemic

Industry body COAI has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking urgent relief measures, including lowering of levies with immediate effect, for the telecom operators on account of the "adverse impact" of COVID-19. The industry association said that despite the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the country, operators are playing a "critical role" in addressing the challenges faced by individuals, corporates, governance services, emergency and utility services. COAI asserted that ensuring continuity of these services is of utmost importance in these challenging times. In a letter dated March 28 to the finance minister, the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) made a plea for rationalisation of "high burden of the regulatory levies" on the telecom service providers with immediate effect. The industry body -- whose members include Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea -- has sought cut in spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) by 3 per cent for all the operators. It further said licence fee contribution (USOF contribution) should be immediately brought down to 3 per cent from 8 per cent. Highlighting the issue of liquidity, COAI sought refund of the unutilised input tax credit immediately, or else grant of soft loan at MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) to companies, using the GST input credit as collateral. It also urged the government to exempt the levy of GST on licence fees, Spectrum Usage Charges and payment of spectrum acquired in auctions. COAI said service tax should be exempt on amount of licence fee and spectrum usage charges payable by telecom operators, in compliance with the Supreme Court order. "Considering the sensitivity of this matter, we are hopeful that our submissions will merit your consideration and urgent support," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said in the letter. COAI said there has been a "severe disruptive impact" on the global supply chain, demand and supply elements as well as cash flows of the companies due to the slowing economic activities. "This downturn will have an impact on all payments including those of employees, interest, loan repayments and taxes," COAI said. Given the situation and its adverse impact on the economy and operations of the digital communication industry, it urged the government to provide relief measures "in the wake of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic". COAI said the impact of COVID-19 is expected to be far-reaching on the economy. "IMF’s outlook for global growth in 2020 is negative and it estimates a recession as bad as during the global financial crisis (of 2008-09) or worse. We believe that India will also be severely impacted as a consequence of restrictive measures necessary for preventing the spread of this pandemic," it said. COAI added that operators have invested and will continue to invest significantly in the telecom infrastructure (both capex and opex) and it is enabled to meet the increased demand for telecom services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Lights, camera, audit: accountants grapple with remote company check-ups

As audit season begins for British companies, some auditors stuck at home in coronavirus lockdown are turning to cameras to check clients inventories, plant and equipment for compiling annual accounts.Tuesday was the end of the financial ye...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 2, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 2, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis 1. LOCKDOWN-DEATH CHRONICLES -- DEL40 &#160; New Delhi As a kind of hush...

Cong playing petty politics over COVID-19, misleading people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying it is playing petty politics over the novel coronavirus outbreak and asked it to think about national interest, instead of misleading the people. Shahs comments came h...

Modi to share video message with people on Friday morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak. At 9 AM tomorrow morning, Ill share a small video message with my fellow Indians, the prime min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020