Reliance Industries to raise Rs 25,000 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:58 IST
Reliance Industries on Thursday said it will raise Rs 25,000 crore through non-convertible debentures to fund its operations

The company in a regulatory filing said the company board of directors approved "the proposal for raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 25,000 crore in tranches from time to time, on a private placement basis." The company did not give the purpose of the fundraising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

