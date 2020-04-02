US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open as jobless claims top 6 million

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:04 IST
U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims blew past a record 6 million as more states enforced stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.05 points, or 0.59%, at the open to 20,819.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.96 points, or 0.48%, at 2,458.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.13 points, or 0.59%, to 7,317.45 at the opening bell.

