Allcargo Logistics donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund in Maharashtra to fight COVID-19

Allcargo Logistics on Thursday announced contribution of Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra besides initiating other measures to bolster India's fight against coronavirus. It said it is also supporting food distribution to migrant workers and daily wage earners besides contributing to the PM-CARES Fund.

"Allcargo Logistics... joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra and supporting various initiatives to help migrant labourers, daily-wage earners as well as doctors and paramedics who are on duty," the company said in a statement. Allcargo, which recently acquired a strategic stake in Gati, said it motivated its employees to generously donate from their salaries and a contribution of Rs 1 crore was made to the CM's Relief Fund in Maharashtra.

A donation was also made to the PM-CARES Fund through support from the senior leadership and management. "As an integral part of society and as responsible citizens committed to our duty towards the nation, the time to act is right now. It is unprecedented challenges like these that bring society's vulnerabilities to the fore and call on us to show care, compassion and generosity," said Allcargo Logistics Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty.

The company said that in an effort to help some of the most vulnerable sections of society like migrant labourers and daily-wage earners who have lost their means of sustenance owing to the lockdown, Allcargo has collaborated with Khushiyaan Foundation for distribution of food in Bhiwandi, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Being industrial hubs, these are catchment areas for underprivileged workers who would require help during these trying times, it said.

The organisation has also supported a similar initiative in Delhi, which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, it said and added that a monetary contribution has been made to the Hare Krishna Temple of the ISCKON Foundation for food distribution to migrant labourers from various locations outside Delhi. Avashya Foundation, the CSR arm of Allcargo Logistics, is collaborating with the Dean's Office and Head of Social Work Department, Sion Hospital, to provide assistance to doctors and paramedics discharging their duties at Sion Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital, it said.

Avashya Foundation will gather financial support to procure medical material and equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, it added. "We will continue our efforts and I would urge all the corporates and individuals to come together and contribute to the cause of COVID-19 relief. I wish health and safety for everyone and hope we emerge stronger from this crisis," said Shetty.

The organisation said it has also implemented innovative operational measures in strict adherence to requisite health and safety regulations to keep all its facilities functional, so that trade, commerce and customers' businesses continue uninterrupted even in these trying times..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.