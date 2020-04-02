Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allcargo Logistics donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund in Maharashtra to fight COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:48 IST
Allcargo Logistics donates Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund in Maharashtra to fight COVID-19

Allcargo Logistics on Thursday announced contribution of Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra besides initiating other measures to bolster India's fight against coronavirus. It said it is also supporting food distribution to migrant workers and daily wage earners besides contributing to the PM-CARES Fund.

"Allcargo Logistics... joined the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra and supporting various initiatives to help migrant labourers, daily-wage earners as well as doctors and paramedics who are on duty," the company said in a statement. Allcargo, which recently acquired a strategic stake in Gati, said it motivated its employees to generously donate from their salaries and a contribution of Rs 1 crore was made to the CM's Relief Fund in Maharashtra.

A donation was also made to the PM-CARES Fund through support from the senior leadership and management. "As an integral part of society and as responsible citizens committed to our duty towards the nation, the time to act is right now. It is unprecedented challenges like these that bring society's vulnerabilities to the fore and call on us to show care, compassion and generosity," said Allcargo Logistics Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty.

The company said that in an effort to help some of the most vulnerable sections of society like migrant labourers and daily-wage earners who have lost their means of sustenance owing to the lockdown, Allcargo has collaborated with Khushiyaan Foundation for distribution of food in Bhiwandi, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Being industrial hubs, these are catchment areas for underprivileged workers who would require help during these trying times, it said.

The organisation has also supported a similar initiative in Delhi, which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, it said and added that a monetary contribution has been made to the Hare Krishna Temple of the ISCKON Foundation for food distribution to migrant labourers from various locations outside Delhi. Avashya Foundation, the CSR arm of Allcargo Logistics, is collaborating with the Dean's Office and Head of Social Work Department, Sion Hospital, to provide assistance to doctors and paramedics discharging their duties at Sion Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital, it said.

Avashya Foundation will gather financial support to procure medical material and equipment for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, it added. "We will continue our efforts and I would urge all the corporates and individuals to come together and contribute to the cause of COVID-19 relief. I wish health and safety for everyone and hope we emerge stronger from this crisis," said Shetty.

The organisation said it has also implemented innovative operational measures in strict adherence to requisite health and safety regulations to keep all its facilities functional, so that trade, commerce and customers' businesses continue uninterrupted even in these trying times..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Oil rockets over 30% as Trump signals end to price war

Oil futures rocketed over 30 percent Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia to end a price war by slashing crude outputBrent North Sea crude soared as high as 36.29 per barrel before pairin...

Son: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; fought virus

Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, died late Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus, leaving six sons and a deep legacy. He was 85. Pneumonia was the actu...

Facebook launches desktop version for Messenger as video calls surge

Facebook Inc on Thursday rolled out the desktop version of its Messenger app for Apples Mac and Microsofts Windows to make video chats available on computer screens for Facebook users. The move comes as use of videoconferencing apps like Zo...

Qatar Airways Cargo adds 19 weekly flights to India to take goods using passenger aircraft

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has grounded a majority of planes across the world, Qatar Airways Cargo on Thursday said it has started 19 weekly flights between Doha and India from Wednesday to get goods such as pharmaceutical products ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020