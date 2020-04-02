Vedanta doubles contribution to Rs 201 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic

Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta on Thursday said it has doubled its contribution to Rs 201 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic. "Vedanta has contributed Rs 101 crores to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund. It will fund up to Rs 200 crores in providing relief measures to communities at large across the country," the company said in a statement.

This contribution to PM-CARES Fund will complement Vedanta's earlier commitment of creating a Rs 100-crore corpus which is catering to three specific areas -- livelihood of the daily wage workers across the nation, preventive health care, support to its employees and contract partners across its plant locations, it said. "It is our responsibility to make sure that no one dies of hunger. My appeal to the government is to provide migrant labourer at least Rs 8,000 every month for the next three months. "Government has allowed transportation of essential products; it is also important that dhabas and food stalls on the highways remain open for the truck drivers. We are more than willing to support any initiative in this regard," Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

"It is also important for SMEs and critical industries which contribute to sustain the nation’s economy, to work with 25 per cent workforce, as they are essential services and are in the continuous process category and they adhere to all norms of safety and hygiene, as prescribed by the World Health Organisation," he added. In a bid to minimise the impact on especially the poor and marginalised sections, Vedanta is providing meals for all.

"The company has pledged over 10 lakh meals across India to the daily wage earners," the statement said. Over 50,000 stray animals will be fed daily for the entire month.

Vedanta has tied up with the Ministry of Textiles to import 23 machines from China for manufacturing of personal protective equipment (PPE) within the country. "We have collaborated with district hospitals to provide them with markings, disinfectant sprays, medical equipment, and medicines," it said. Balco hospital, in New Raipur, Chhattisgarh has set up isolation wards; a 100-bed hospital has been commissioned in Korba, Chhattisgarh; and the Cairn Centre of Excellence in Jodhpur has been handed over to the administration to be converted to a quarantine centre, it added.

In the past one week, Vedanta has provided more than one lakh plus masks and over 15,500 soaps and sanitizers in rural communities, it said, adding that awareness and sensitisation campaigns on prevention of the deadly virus were conducted across 263 villages. The company will provide round-the-clock "health care helpline access operated by Apollo Hospital for all employees during the COVID-19 pandemic". Measures have been taken to ensure employee safety with all preventive health-care amenities in place at all locations in collaboration with respective district administrations, it added.

Vedanta employees will donate one day’s salary which will be matched by the company to help provide immediate relief measures to local communities through the CM relief funds..

