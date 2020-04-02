Coronavirus: TAFE launches free tractor rental scheme to help small, marginal farmers

Farm equipment major TAFE on Thursday said it has launched a free tractor rental scheme to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu and to support the farming community. The scheme will be available through its JFarm Services platform on the Uzhavan App, for a duration of 90 days starting April 1, 2020. This scheme will be available across 30 districts of Tamil Nadu, TAFE said in a statement.

Under the initiative, the company said it has brought together a large group of its Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and will offer over 4,400 tractors and 10,500 implements on a free of cost rental basis. "The renters hiring out Massey Ferguson, Eicher Tractors and implements will be paid directly by the company," it said.

Commenting on the initiative, TAFE Chairman and Managing Director Mallika Srinivasan said, "The rabi season is crucial to sustain the livelihoods of the farmers of Tamil Nadu. At this crucial juncture, TAFE seeks to do its best to support the small and marginal farmers of the state to tide over the crisis caused by COVID-19 by offering free rental services of Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors." JFarm Services is an initiative by TAFE to increase easy access to farm mechanization solutions through rental of tractors and farm equipment for small and large farms, localised weather forecast, latest mandi prices, agri-news alerts and advisory..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.