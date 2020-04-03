Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar consolidates as hopes for quick recovery evaporate

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:38 IST
FOREX-Dollar consolidates as hopes for quick recovery evaporate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar edged toward a 2% weekly rise on Friday, boosted by a surge in the oil price and as investors sought safety amid the worsening economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The gains consolidate the dollar's strength after a rollercoaster end to last month, when it soared in a scramble for cash, then slumped as the U.S. Federal Reserve flooded the market with liquidity. The largest-ever daily rise in crude oil prices helped the greenback to its best day in two weeks against the euro on Thursday, since the United States is the world's top producer.

It held that ground to stand at $1.0836 per euro on Friday - ahead 2.7% for the week. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar is up 2% for the week so far at 100.270, its best performance since mid-March. Moves in Asian trade were slight since traders are bracing for bad news when monthly U.S. payrolls data is published at 1230 GMT.

The coronavirus pandemic is worsening in the United States. As lockdowns extend, weekly jobless claims doubled to a massive 6.6 million last week. "Rising jobless numbers suggest that productive capacity is being eroded, said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London.

"So when self-isolation measures are eventually lifted, economic activity will take that much longer to get back on its feet. The chances of a V-shape economic recovery are fading." Pessimism kept the dollar firmer against most other major currencies apart from the Australian dollar which was marginally stronger at $0.6065.

The New Zealand dollar eased 0.2% to $0.5909 and the pound was slightly softer at $1.2369. The dollar was steady at 108.00 Japanese yen. Brief gains in oil-exposed currencies such as the Norwegian krone and Canadian dollar mostly evaporated with some retracement of oil's gains amid doubts around supply cuts.

BRACED FOR BAD NEWS Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday, with more than 53,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally of official data.

As lockdowns extend, the economic pain is also growing and purchasing managers' index surveys due across Europe later on Friday are likely to be dire. The median expectation for March U.S. payrolls is a 100,000 drop in employment, according to a Reuters' survey of economists, though many reckon there will be far uglier numbers to come as the data catches up to the damage in the real economy.

"The U.S. labor market has more or less collapsed," said Joe Capurso, currency analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia which is forecasting a 200,000 drop. "Very large falls are coming in the following months, even if tonight's report is stronger than expectations."

That has relatively few betting against the dollar. A Reuters poll found a third of 63 analysts reckon on a fall from here, with the rest forecasting gains or consolidation. Emerging market currencies were mostly steady.

"There may be a sense of stabilization, but the market and macro backdrop has not become constructive for emerging markets yet, with still tight, albeit having eased somewhat, dollar liquidity, and a grim growth outlook," said Frances Cheung, Westpac's head of macro strategy in Asia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Obi-Wan Kenobi series ropes in Joby Harold as writer

John Wick Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold has boarded Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi series as the writerAccording to Variety, Harold has replaced writer Hossein Amini, who left the project back in JanuaryThe much-anticipated series ma...

India's growth to slow to 4 pc in FY20, recover to 6.2 pc in FY21

The Asian Development Bank ADB projects Indias gross domestic product GDP will slow to 4 per cent in the fiscal year 2020 ending on March 31, 2021 due to a weak global environment and continued efforts to contain the novel coronavirus COVID...

Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 countries

Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday published reports for 131 countries showing whether visits to shops, parks, and workplaces dropped in March when many governments issued stay-at-home orders to rein the spread of the novel coronavirus.Google...

COVID-19: Maids barred entry at Mumbai's housing societies

The COVID-19 lockdown has thrown the daily routines of Mumbaikars out of gear, with many housing colonies and residential complexes restricting entry to maids and domestic helps. A 65-year-old house help testing positive for COVID-19 last w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020