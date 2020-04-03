Cyient to partner with Hitachi Rail to accelerate signaling technology deployment

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient said on Friday it will support Hitachi Rail accelerate the evolution of its signalling technology and expand its project execution capacity. As part of the agreement, Cyient will develop and operate a central delivery centre for Hitachi Rail in India and a regional centre in the United States.

These centres will be responsible for delivering engineering services (such as application logic design, hardware design, software configuration, and verification and validation) for Hitachi's global signalling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms. They will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi's ATS product.

Cyient will combine its global footprint, scale, and deep domain experience of over 16 years with Hitachi Rail's vision and extensive technical expertise. The partnership will enable safer design and operations as well as ensure critical benefits to rail operators across the globe. "This agreement is a reflection of Cyient's credibility in building global partnerships in safety-critical industries such as rail transportation and a testimony to the value and competitiveness we bring to our customers," said Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu.

Cyient leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. With over 15,000 employees, its industry focus includes aerospace and defence, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial and energy. (ANI)

