Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyient to partner with Hitachi Rail to accelerate signaling technology deployment

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient said on Friday it will support Hitachi Rail accelerate the evolution of its signalling technology and expand its project execution capacity.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:26 IST
Cyient to partner with Hitachi Rail to accelerate signaling technology deployment
Cyient will develop a central delivery centre in India and a regional centre in the United States. Image Credit: ANI

Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient said on Friday it will support Hitachi Rail accelerate the evolution of its signalling technology and expand its project execution capacity. As part of the agreement, Cyient will develop and operate a central delivery centre for Hitachi Rail in India and a regional centre in the United States.

These centres will be responsible for delivering engineering services (such as application logic design, hardware design, software configuration, and verification and validation) for Hitachi's global signalling projects that use proprietary interlocking platforms. They will also provide software development and configuration support for Hitachi's ATS product.

Cyient will combine its global footprint, scale, and deep domain experience of over 16 years with Hitachi Rail's vision and extensive technical expertise. The partnership will enable safer design and operations as well as ensure critical benefits to rail operators across the globe. "This agreement is a reflection of Cyient's credibility in building global partnerships in safety-critical industries such as rail transportation and a testimony to the value and competitiveness we bring to our customers," said Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu.

Cyient leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. With over 15,000 employees, its industry focus includes aerospace and defence, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial and energy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

China to observe April 4 as mourning day for coronavirus victims

China will observe a national day of mourning on Saturday for martyrs, including the whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak and the over 3,300 people who died of the infection...

Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video conference meeting with party MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister and AAPs national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting via video conference with all party MLAs to discuss the relief work carried out by them in their respective assemblies in view of the coronavirus outbr...

Ajanta Pharma commits Rs 6 cr to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Friday said it has committed Rs 6 crore to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. From this amount, Rs 2 crore has been directly contributed to PM-CARES Fund, Ajanta Pharma said in a statement.The rest amoun...

Global virus cases top a million, deaths surpass 50,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past one million and fatalities have topped 50,000 as the United States reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far. Despite more than half the planet liv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020