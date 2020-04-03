NFL sees record fertiliser sales at 57 lakh tones during last fiscal

State-owned National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) on Friday said it has sold record 57 lakh tonnes of fertilisers during the last fiscal year. In a regulatory filing, NFL informed that it has "registered the highest-ever fertiliser sales in 2019-20, fifth time in a row." NFL has recorded total fertiliser sale of more than 57 tonnes of all products, beating its previous best of 48.95 lakh tonnes achieved during 2018-19

"With this, the company achieved a sales growth of 16.2 per cent over the previous year," the filing said. The sustained sales growth of NFL has helped in retaining its position of second highest marketer of fertilisers in the country, it added. NFL said it has dispatched more than 21 lakh tonnes of imported fertilisers including 12 lakh tonnes of urea on government account during 2019-20.

