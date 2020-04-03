Goibibo Launches 'Hotels for our Heroes' to Support India's Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19

• Initiative addresses temporary accommodation needs of medical practitioners and front line healthcare heroes by offering rooms as per requirement and at subsidised rates • Bookable accommodation options available in more than 900 hotels across 200 cities in India • Brings together several prominent hotel chains and independent hotels including The Park Hotels, IHG, OYO Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sarovar Hotels, Golden Tulip Hotels Chain among others to support the medical fraternity NEW DELHI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With rapid spread of COVID-19 requiring more and more medical staff to serve those in need, Goibibo, India's leading travel company has launched 'Hotels for our Heroes' in partnership with 900 prominent hotel chains and independent hotels across India. The initiative has been rolled out across 26 states and 4 Union Territories to support the medical fraternity during this unprecedented public health crisis. Bookable through the goibibo app, medical practitioners will be able to discover and choose from 27,000 accommodation options, available at subsidised rates, in hotels across 200 cities. To ensure that the designated rooms are utilized by the medical fraternity only, healthcare workers will have to show their valid ID card at the time of check-in.

Some of the hotels, who have joined hands for the initiative include The Park Hotels, IHG, Ginger Hotels, TreeHouse, Lemon Tree Hotels, OYO Hotels, Keys Group, Sarovar Hotels, Royal Orchid, Citrus Grop, Intellistay, Justa, Golden Tulip Hotels Chain and hundreds of independent hotels. Talking about the initiative, Vipul Prakash, COO, Goibibo, said, "We are in the midst of a unprecedented crisis that needs all of us to pull together. Our healthcare workers and other medical first responders need our support as they put themselves on the frontlines. Through Hotels for our Heroes, we are attempting to make temporary and subsidised accommodation available and easily accessible to heathcare practitioners across the country. We are also grateful to our valued hotel partners for extending their support and joining hands in solidarity in this hour of need." Healthcare workers looking for a temporary accommodation option in their city - can also reach out to goibibo by sending their request at management@go-mmt.com.

