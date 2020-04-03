Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goibibo Launches 'Hotels for our Heroes' to Support India's Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:11 IST
Goibibo Launches 'Hotels for our Heroes' to Support India's Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19

• Initiative addresses temporary accommodation needs of medical practitioners and front line healthcare heroes by offering rooms as per requirement and at subsidised rates • Bookable accommodation options available in more than 900 hotels across 200 cities in India • Brings together several prominent hotel chains and independent hotels including The Park Hotels, IHG, OYO Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Sarovar Hotels, Golden Tulip Hotels Chain among others to support the medical fraternity NEW DELHI, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With rapid spread of COVID-19 requiring more and more medical staff to serve those in need, Goibibo, India's leading travel company has launched 'Hotels for our Heroes' in partnership with 900 prominent hotel chains and independent hotels across India. The initiative has been rolled out across 26 states and 4 Union Territories to support the medical fraternity during this unprecedented public health crisis. Bookable through the goibibo app, medical practitioners will be able to discover and choose from 27,000 accommodation options, available at subsidised rates, in hotels across 200 cities. To ensure that the designated rooms are utilized by the medical fraternity only, healthcare workers will have to show their valid ID card at the time of check-in.

Some of the hotels, who have joined hands for the initiative include The Park Hotels, IHG, Ginger Hotels, TreeHouse, Lemon Tree Hotels, OYO Hotels, Keys Group, Sarovar Hotels, Royal Orchid, Citrus Grop, Intellistay, Justa, Golden Tulip Hotels Chain and hundreds of independent hotels. Talking about the initiative, Vipul Prakash, COO, Goibibo, said, "We are in the midst of a unprecedented crisis that needs all of us to pull together. Our healthcare workers and other medical first responders need our support as they put themselves on the frontlines. Through Hotels for our Heroes, we are attempting to make temporary and subsidised accommodation available and easily accessible to heathcare practitioners across the country. We are also grateful to our valued hotel partners for extending their support and joining hands in solidarity in this hour of need." Healthcare workers looking for a temporary accommodation option in their city - can also reach out to goibibo by sending their request at management@go-mmt.com.

About Goibibo Goibibo is one of India's leading online travel booking brand providing range of booking choice for hotels, flights, trains, bus and cars for travellers. Through its mobile app and website, travellers can search, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Goibibo's core value differentiator is its most trusted user experience, be it in terms of quickest search and booking, fastest payments, settlement or refund processes. PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu urge people to follow lockdown and stay home

Indian sprinter Hima Das and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Friday urged countrymen to stay at home and follow the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The comments came soon after they attending a meeting with Prime M...

Medical aid marooned as Africa shuts borders amid coronavirus pandemic

Medical charity Alima planned to open an emergency operating theatre this week in Burkina Faso, but the project has stalled because the country closed its borders before a surgeon and anaesthetist could fly in, its director told Reuters. In...

Haryana Roadways driver 'thrashed' by UP cops, union demands action

A Haryana Roadways bus driver on his way to drop migrant workers home amid the lockdown was allegedly thrashed by Uttar Pradesh police personnel, prompting the staff union to demand strong action against them. Khurshid Ahmed, a driver with ...

Covid 19: Coal India arms distribute more than 3.3 lakh masks to people

CIL subsidiaries have distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to the people in and around coal mines as the country battles the coronavirus crisis, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. &#160; &#160; &#160; As IndiaFightsCorona, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020