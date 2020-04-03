Left Menu
Acquisition of 18.951% of Religare Health Insurance by Trishikhar Ventures

Trishikhar is a special purpose vehicle set up for the purposes of the Proposed Combination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 15:05 IST
Religare provides general insurance products relating to the health segment, which comprises health insurance, personal accident insurance, and travel insurance. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) received the following green channel combination filed under sub-section (2) of Section 6 of the Competition Act, 2002 (Act) read with regulation 5A of the Competition Commission of India (Procedure in regard to the transactions of business relating to combinations) Regulations, 2011 (Combination Regulations):

Acquisition of up to 18.951% (Eighteen point Nine Five One percent) of the equity share capital of the Religare Health Insurance Company Limited (Religare / Target) by the Trishikhar Ventures LLP (Trishikhar / Acquirer) ("Proposed Combination").

Trishikhar is a special purpose vehicle set up for the purposes of the Proposed Combination. The Acquirer is a part of the Kedaara Group which invests in a variety of companies through acquisitions and corporate restructurings

Religare provides general insurance products relating to the health segment, which comprises health insurance, personal accident insurance, and travel insurance. Further, as per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (General Insurance - Reinsurance) Regulations, 2016, it can also do an inward reinsurance business.

(With Inputs from PIB)

