FM donates Rs 1 lakh from salary to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID-19

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday donated Rs 1 lakh from her salary to PM-CARES Fund that has been set up to raise money for combatting Covid-19 pandemic. In an instruction given to her bank branch, she said, "I wish to donate a sum of Rs 1 lakh to FM CARES. So, please debit Rs 1 lakh from my account and credit the same to the PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund." "Smt @nsitharaman donates Rs 1 lakh from her salary to the PM-CARES fund in view of the Covid-19 pandemic," a tweet said

Earlier, responding to the appeal of BJP president J P Nadda, Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur committed Rs 1 crore each from their MPLADS last week

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had also announced that all its members of Parliament (MPs) will contribute one month's salary to the Centre's relief fund. The party at present has 386 MPs - 303 in the Lok Sabha and 83 in the Rajya Sabha. An MP gets Rs 5 crore every year as part of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

