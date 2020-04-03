Left Menu
Indian Potash Ltd contributes Rs 5 cr to PM-CARES Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 17:34 IST
State-owned fertiliser firm Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) has donated Rs 5 crore to the PM-CARES Fund to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.  This takes contribution of fertiliser CPSUs to Rs 32 crore, an official statement said.  Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda tweeted that this will strengthen and support the relief works being carried out by the government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The minister also complimented the employees of National Fertiliser Ltd (NFL) and Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT) for donating their one day's salary amounting to Rs 88 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively. IFFCO, KRIBHCO and NFL-KISAN have also contributed more than Rs 27 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund, the statement said. Gowda had urged all the profit-making PSUs under his ministry to donate part of their CSR funds to the PM-CARES Fund.

