Endeavor Careers launches free unique digital symposium on new age careers

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI/ NewsVoir): In a unique event planned by Endeavor Careers, a digital symposium is being organised on April 4 for the students, teachers and parents of Classes 10th, 11th and 12th. Meanwhile, top university directors and mentors will directly connect to the computer screens of thousands of such parents and students who might have questions, confusions and anxieties.

Endeavor is setting an example, through this free online awareness Symposium 2020 titled - 'New Age Careers after Class 12th - 2020 and Beyond', that Corona cannot defeat the career dreams of the students. In the current time of crisis, it becomes all the more imperative to come forward and deliver authentic information on the various courses available, their eligibilities, admission processes and placements. Endeavor, the most trusted name in competitive exams for 15 years and recognised for inspiring students on its principle of 'Dream, Endeavor, Achieve', has ensured that thousands of students achieve their dream of studying at Ivy League institutes in India and abroad.

As a part of this mission, Endeavor has organised a webinar, which is the need of the hour. Here's why: In India, a little over 1.5 crore students appear for their HSC (12th) exams every year, with not more than five per cent of the students being aware about the career options after their graduation streams. Awareness quotient for various courses is way too less, not only in the students, parents as well as teachers. It is pertinent to mention that 2020 admission season has further posed challenge to students due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 and there is confusion regarding exam dates, institute calendar and preparations for entrance exams.

To address the information asymmetry and help students, parents and teachers, Endeavor has launched 'Symposium 2020 - Connecting Students, Parents and Institutes', a webinar series to bridge the gap and educate the students and help them in their endeavor of pursuing their dream career, which has to start with making the right and informed decision. The same shall be achieved through this symposium. In this first edition of Symposium 2020, top speakers from eminent institutes will guide and mentor students, parents and teachers alike. The prestigious speakers for the event happening on April 4 include, Radha Ladkani, Programme Chair, IPM-IIM Indore, Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS, SIU Pune, S. Shanthakumar, Director - GNLU and Parag Patel, Associate Dean - UG Programs, Ahmedabad University.

Post the online knowledge enhancement session, each speaker guest will be solving the queries raised by the students, teachers and parents. The updates about the event and its registration are available on the official website of Endeavor - www.endeavorcareers.com/symposium.

