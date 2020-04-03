Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, states borrowings up 24.3%, 32.4% as of Feb as revenues disappoint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:18 IST
Centre, states borrowings up 24.3%, 32.4% as of Feb as revenues disappoint

Falling revenue collections and rising expenditure put pressure on government finances in 2019-20, leading to higher market borrowings both by the Centre and the states, according to the data collated by Care Ratings. The borrowings by the Centre rose 24.3 per cent while those by the states jumped 32.4 per cent in 2019-20 over FY2018-19.

Till February, the total receipts of the Centre grew only 6.8 per cent, while its expenditure grew 12.6 per cent, leading to a fiscal deficit of 135.2 per cent of the revised estimate for FY2020. However, from a cost perspective, the year has been better thanks to the overall decline in the cost of borrowings in the economy on account of the significant 135 bps cut in the repo rate by the RBI from 6.5 per cent in January 2019 to 5.15 per cent till February. This has led to a fall in the cost of borrowings for the governments.

While the cost of borrowing for the Centre declined from 7.5 per cent in January 2019 to 6.7 per cent in January 2020, the same for the states was steeper -- from 8.1 per cent to 7.2 per cent. The borrowing cost for the governments will come down more significantly after the slew of liquidity measures announced by the RBI on March 27 when it also cut the repo rate by the steepest in 12 years—by 75 bps to 4.40 per cent, which is a 15-year low now. The Centre borrowed Rs 7.1 lakh crore in FY2020, up 24.3 per cent, while the states borrowed 32.4 per cent over Rs 6.3 lakh crore they had borrowed in FY2019, says the Care report.

Despite lower earnings, the Centre paid back significantly higher than the states. Total repayments of the Centre stood at Rs 2.4 lakh crore in FY2020, 59 per cent higher than a year ago while the repayments of the states aggregated at Rs 1.4 lakh crore, up only 10 per cent over FY2019. During FY2016-FY2019, the growth in central borrowings was either negative or marginally positive and in FY2020, market borrowings recorded a substantial growth of more than 20 per cent. The market borrowings of all states have recorded substantial double-digit growth barring an exception of FY2018 when the growth was 9.7 per cent.

However, it is important to note that all states had borrowed Rs 81,523 crore in Q1, which is significantly lower than the indicative calendar. Of the total Rs 6.33 lakh crore borrowing of the states for FY2020, the top 10 have borrowed Rs 4.71 lakh crore or three-fourths of total market borrowings. And as a result, their cost of borrowing is also lower. For instance, Maharashtra pays 7.29 per cent, Andhra 7.4 per cent, Telangana 7.35 per cent and Punjab at 7.35 per cent and their weighted average yields higher than the weighted average yields for all the states taken together at 7.25 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

No spraying of disinfectants inside buildings, UP Fire Service chief tells staff

The Fire Service headquarters here on Friday issued guidelines for sanitization in the light of coronavirus outbreak in the country and said no spraying will be done on humans and animals.No spraying to be done on humans or animals. No spra...

Punjab working out mechanism to procure wheat from farmers' doorsteps

The Punjab government is working out a mechanism for procuring wheat from the doorsteps of farmers to check overcrowding in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The state government has already postponed wheat procurement, which is lik...

Mosques remain open in Pakistan as coronavirus cases rise to nearly 2,500

Several mosques remained opened on Friday across Pakistan and people offered prayers there despite a government ban on big congregational gatherings in order to curb the spread of coronavirus that has killed 37 people and infected nearly 2,...

COVID-19: Ekta Kapoor to forsake her salary of Rs 2.5 crore to help co-workers

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor on Friday said she will be letting go of her one-year salary of Rs 2.5 crores so as to provide financial aid to her co-workers in her company Balaji Telefilms. The country is currently under the 21-day lockdown to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020