Hiranandani group donates Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:20 IST
Mumbai-based Hiranandani group has donated Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to tackle the coronavirus crisis. "@hiranandani_com commits Rs5crs to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund #CMRF to battle out #COVID 19 Pandemic," Hiranandani group MD Niranjan Hiranandani tweeted.

Real estate associations and many developers have come forward to support the central governments and state governments. Many developers are providing cooked meals, dry rations, masks and sanitisers to construction workers on their projects sites. Earlier, CREDAI-Gujarat chapter has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

DLF group CSR arm DLF Foundation has donated Rs 5 crore to Haryana CM Relief Fund, besides pledging to provide 27 lakh meals. "Till date, cooked meals have been served to 2,80,750 persons and dry rations equivalent to 24,24,800 meals are in the process of being supplied," DLF Foundation said in a statement.

It has also donated ICU ventilator, multiple diagnostic machines and hospital beds to South Delhi Municipal Corporation. FDI-funded realty firm Experion Developers on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 1.85 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. The firm has also contributed Rs 20 lakh to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund.

Bengaluru-based developers including Embassy Group, Prestige group, Shriram Properties and Puravankara, are providing meals and other essential items to workers. On behalf of the association, Naredco-Uttar Pradesh President R K Arora has handed over cheque of 10 lakh to district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar for Covid-19 pandemic relief fund. NAREDCO-UP has offered 500 beds to the state government, if required for isolation.

Delhi-based Signature Global has contributed Rs 2 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, Rs 1 lakh to CII Foundation, and Rs 7 lakh to the labourers. Gurugram-based M3M group and Central Park are providing relief materials to daily-wage workers. Noida-based ABA Corp is providing meals to over 1450 on-site labourers..

