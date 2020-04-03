Left Menu
Engaging with authorities to address challenges regarding manufacturing, distribution of drugs: OPPI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:35 IST
The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) on Friday said it is engaging with central and state governments to address the challenges regarding manufacturing, supply chain, and transportation and distribution of medicines in the country. "Our members currently have two-three months of inventory. However, in order to avoid any product shortages, we have requested support to address the challenges of low attendance of workmen in manufacturing facilities due to fear and logistical issues faced by them; restricted movement of manpower and goods at interstate/intercity levels; poor supplies from ancillary units to pharma manufacturing facilities and priority clearance of imported APIs and finished formulation at the ports/airports," OPPI Director General K G Ananthakrishnan told PTI.

OPPI continues to remain engaged with the relevant authorities to ensure that these challenges are overcome at the earliest, he added. "As a responsible healthcare partner, OPPI has been engaging with central and state governments in addressing challenges related to manufacturing, supply chain and transportation and distribution of medicines in the country," Ananthakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, the research-based pharmaceutical industry is fully supportive of efforts that will ensure that the scientific community can respond quickly to the challenges this pandemic presents, he added..

