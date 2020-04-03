AutomationEdge launches free COVID-19 crisis response appbots

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/ PRNewswire): AutomationEdge, the leading Hyperautomation and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) product company has successfully released two COVID-19 crisis response appbots to fight against the pandemic. These appbots use RPA technology enabling employees to notify about their health status to their employers. The unpredictability of the Coronavirus pandemic has many organizations taking a critical look at fighting the pandemic by trying to track confirmed and potential cases among their employees so that they can take proactive measures and keep everyone safe. The organizations keeping track of who among their staff has symptoms or has tested positive, and how they are coping with work from home quickly can become a logistical nightmare.

COVID-19 Self Report AppBot simply asks all employees to self-report their health symptoms and status to their employer at regular intervals. This app also helps employees report any other issue which they are facing while working remotely. COVID-19 Outreach AppBot leverages the AutomationEdge Platform to help companies connect with employees to assess the impact. Employers can reach out by email to provide information and safety measures and request a response to confirm if employees are safe and where they are located.

"As the corona virus continues to infect more people, the key to prevent its further transmission, enhance collaboration and effectiveness would be to equip the organization with more data and patterns related to its staff, and that's what these apps are built to deliver. A well informed citizen, employee or employer can fight against such pandemics effectively," said Uday Birajdar, CEO and Co- founder, AutomationEdge . This application is hosted on the AutomationEdge RPA Cloud in Amazon. Both these AppBots are free for one year and available with a responsive app on the web and phone. Read more here: https://automationedge.com/covid-19-app/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.