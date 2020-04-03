Aavishkaar Capital, the impact investing arm of the Aavishkaar Group, has announced its third exit in FY20 with Sara Plast, which is into portable sanitation company, and making over two times the investment. With this, Aavishkaar Capital has made 32 exits in total

Aavishkaar Capital is a global pioneer in taking an entrepreneurship-based approach to scaling businesses for impact and has so far resulted in its invested enterprises impacting over 105 million lives (55 percent of whom are women) and creating over 300,000 jobs and livelihoods. *********Lido Learning to hire over 500 tutors* Edutech startup Lido Learning, which raised USD 3 million as part of a series-B funding from existing investors and investors like Picus Capital and Paytm president Madhur Deora, has announced hiring of over 500 online tutors in April in its endeavor to ensure uninterrupted studies for the students who are under the Covid lockdown which has created a huge demand for online learning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.