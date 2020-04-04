Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil price barrels ahead as OPEC flags meeting

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-04-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 04:10 IST
Oil price barrels ahead as OPEC flags meeting

The price of crude oil surged again Friday after OPEC said it would talk to non-members, notably Russia, giving investors hope for an end to a price war which has created market chaos along with crushed demand because of the coronavirus. OPEC oil producers and their allies will meet Monday via video conference, a source close to the cartel said. And Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was ready to cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the United States on a production cut.

"There's certainly a lot of optimism that a deal is going to be done," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP. Despite the happy talk in the oil sector, global stock markets fell following another set of devastating American employment numbers, gloomy eurozone services data and news that the number of declared COVID-19 infections passed one million worldwide.

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March amid the damage inflicted by the coronavirus shutdowns -- several times the market's consensus forecast -- while the unemployment rate surged to 4.4 per cent, the Labour Department reported. That sent Wall Street to a sputtering finish, with the Dow losing 1.7 per cent and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting similar falls.

"The markets are digesting a larger-than-expected drop in March employment, which is likely to worsen on the heels of the past two weeks of spikes in jobless claims that approached the 10 million mark," analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage said. OPEC's move meanwhile sparked fresh speculation of an oil production cut, one day after US President Donald Trump ignited a record crude price rally by hinting that Riyadh and Moscow planned to end their price war with a sharp reduction in output.

According to a Russian source cited by the TASS agency, US officials also have been invited to take part in the meeting. "It is in all parties' interests to agree to a significant cut," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.

But even reducing output by 10 million barrels per day "is unlikely to be enough to push prices up much higher from here with demand on the floor," Hewson cautioned. Oil prices had plunged this year as the market reeled from the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, which depressed demand amid a worldwide economic shutdown with WTI shedding around 65 percent of its value in the first quarter.

A price war, triggered last month by Saudi after Moscow refused to tighten oil supply to counteract the sharp drop in demand, added to the bloodbath. Equity investors remain hostage to uncertainty as they try to gauge the long-term economic impact of the pandemic, which International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said already has plunge the planet into recession.

Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP the "complete shutdown of businesses worldwide is taking a heavy toll on the global economy." "The coronavirus outbreak hits all layers of the population, has had an impact on each and every single business regardless of their size and paralysed each and every household regardless of their wealth," she said. "You do not need to be an economist or an expert to predict a meaningful recession knocking on the door."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Global cases of the new coronavirus have shot past 1 million with more than 54,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday, as death tolls soared in the United States and western Europe while the world economy nosedived.DEATHS AND INFE...

Miracle cures? UK investigators go after fake coronavirus medicines

British authorities said on Saturday they were clamping down on bogus cures for the coronavirus, which currently has no specific licensed treatment. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency MHRA said it was investigating 14 f...

Brazil steelmakers shut down blast furnaces as coronavirus hurts demand

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau on Friday announced several production cuts, including temporarily shutting down one of its blast furnaces, following in the footsteps of its domestic competitors as the coronavirus outbreak has harmed demand.Overal...

Judge dismisses fantasy players' suit over MLB sign-stealing

A class-action lawsuit by daily fantasy sports players maintaining that they were cheated by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Soxs illegal sign-stealing was thrown out by a federal judge in New York on Friday. The plaintiffs maintained tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020