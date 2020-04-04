Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 70 train coaches to serve as isolation wards in Guj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-04-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 09:08 IST
COVID-19: 70 train coaches to serve as isolation wards in Guj

Seventy coaches of trains are being converted into isolation wards for suspected COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad Railway Division, an official said. First such coach with all the necessary medical equipment has been readied and parked at Maninagar railway depot.

Ahmedabad has been identified as one of the hotspots in terms of the spread of COVID-19. "Seventy train coaches are being converted into isolation wards for suspected patients of coronavirus. These coaches will be stationed at five depots. At the Maninagar depot, 25 coaches will be set up as isolation wards," Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Deepak Kumar Jha said on Friday.

Eight patients can be accommodated in every coach, he said. "The coaches have been changed accordingly and all the necessary medical facilities have been added," he said.

Of the four toilets in each coach, one has been converted into a bathroom. A cabin for health workers has also been created in each coach, Jha said. "People who require special medical care will have to be taken to hospitals, but those with mild symptoms who require isolation will be kept in these coaches," he added.

He claimed that 5,000 train coaches will be converted into isolation wards with quarantine facilities across the country. Apart from Maninagar, these coaches will be stationed at the railway depots in Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. Other two depots, which will have these facilities are Bhuj and Gandhidham in Kutch district.

So far, 38 persons have tested coronavirus positive in Ahmedabad, of whom four have died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

AIIMS doctor volunteers for service in COVID-19 ward

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: 60-yr-old corona positive woman dies; 12 new cases reported

A 60-year-old coronavirus positive woman having no travel history died at a hospital in Rajasthans Bikaner on Saturday as the state reported 12 fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 191, an official said. Of the new cases, eight can be ...

China holds memorial for victims, martyrs of coronavirus

China came to a standstill on Saturday as Chinese President Xi Jinping led the nation in observing a three-minute silence to mourn the martyrs, including the whistleblower Dr Li Wenliang, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against the ...

'Felt like I won't get runs': Kohli reveals lowest point of his career

India skipper Virat Kohli has said that the 2014 Test series against England was the lowest point of his career. He made the revelation during a candid Instagram Live session with former England batsman Kevin Pietersen.To date, the 2014 Tes...

Rugby-Rugby Australia chief executive Castle set for axe: reports

Rugby Australias chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, local media reported on Saturday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. Castle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020