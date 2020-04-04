Kusum Healthcare donates Rs 2.5 cr to PM Cares Fund

Pharma firm Kusum Healthcare said it has donated Rs 2.50 crore to the PM Cares Fund to help India fight against COVID-19. In addition to this, the employees of the company have also donated one-day's salary to the fund.

"With COVID-19 spreading throughout the world, we want to assist our fellow citizens in this time of great need, and this contribution to the PM Cares Fund is a small step towards that," Kusum Healthcare MD Sanjeev Gupta said. Founded in 1997, Kusum Healthcare manufactures formulations for all major specialties including gynecology, orthopedic, dermatology, general medicine, rheumatology, neurology, and gastroenterology among others.

