COVID-19: NFR produces 20,000 masks, 800 litres of hand sanitisers

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:48 IST
The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has produced nearly 20,000 masks and over 800 litres of hand sanitisers for use by on-duty staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a release by the railway zone said. The masks are being made by employees who are working from home while the hand sanitisers are being manufactured at various depots of the NFR, the release issued by its Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda on Saturday said.

The masks are being manufactured at Agartala, Alipurduar, Lumding, Silchar, Katihar, Tinsukia and Rangiya, it said. Till April 1, the Indian Railways has manufactured a total of 2.87 lakh masks and 25,806 litres of hand sanitisers across the country, the release said.

On-duty staff and contract labourers are using hand sanitisers and practicing social distancing at work, it said. Since March 25, the NFR has run more than 200 freight train rakes loaded with foodgrains, the release added.

