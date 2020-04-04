Left Menu
Punjab govt to put in place adequate safety arrangements for wheat procurement in view of Covid-19

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to finalise a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth procurement of the wheat grain in view of Covid-19, while directing purchase centres to notify details of procurement arrangements by April 7-8, 2020. Reviewing the state's preparedness on this count along with his cabinet colleagues, the chief minister stressed that arrangements should be put in place in a manner that entire foodgrain stock is procured from farmers, though in a staggered way.

As per an official statement, it is stressed that all purchase centres must follow COVID preventive measures. Arrangements for food, water, shelter and medical requirements have to be made for all those required to be in these centres for procurement of wheat, it said.         Details of procurement arrangements should be notified by 7-8th April 2020, the Council of Ministers decided as per the statement here. To ensure timely payment to farmers, it has been decided that payments shall be made to the Arhtiyas (commission  agents) within 48 hours and they will, in turn, pay the farmers for the produce within the next 48 hours.

It may be recalled that the chief minister had yesterday directed his Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar to get the rules amended to provide for payment to farmers through Arhtiyas, saying that any changes in the system, including direct bank transfers, should be put in abeyance in the current circumstances.         To stagger harvesting, combines will be allowed to operate through the day, from 6 am and 7 pm, the statement said.        Further, to ensure smooth and speedy operations, maximum number of labourers shall be permitted for unloading operations at storage sites. Given the need to prevent overcrowding, the state government is working with Arhtiyas and sheller owners to add 3,000 purchase centres this year, with coupons to be issued to the farmers and others involved in the process.         A total of 1,820 purchase centres will be available for procurement.

The Cabinet was informed that sufficient stocks of gunny bags, wooden crates and tarpaulins for storage were being arranged to ensure smooth procurement operations..

