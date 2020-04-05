Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual funds investment in REITs, InvITs climbs 58 pc to Rs 980 cr in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 15:26 IST
Mutual funds investment in REITs, InvITs climbs 58 pc to Rs 980 cr in Jan

Emerging investment instruments, REITs and InvITs, seem to be gaining pace, with mutual funds investing a whopping Rs 980 crore in such units in January 2020, a surge of 58 per cent from the preceding year. Fund managers infused Rs 71 crore in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and Rs 909 crore in infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) in January this year, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In comparison, an investment of mere Rs 7 crore was seen in REITs in January 2019 and Rs 611 crore in InvITs. Mutual funds have been increasing their exposure in these investment avenues over the last one year.

In the year 2019, mutual funds invested over Rs 12,000 crore in such units. It includes Rs 670 crore in REITs and Rs 11,347 crore in InvITs. Market experts believe that REITs could be a potential investment option with good returns as interest of investors in the residential segment is declining due to inability to monetise assets and limited appreciation in property prices.

Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, who met scores of foreign investors in the US in October, said he saw keen interest from them in emerging areas such as REITs and InvITs. During the meeting, the participants were enthusiastic about emerging areas such as REITs and InvITs, which have more than USD 10 billion asset size as on date.

Sebi first issued guidelines for REITs and InvITs in 2014, and revised them in 2016 and 2017. However, mutual funds, which are investment vehicles made up of a pool of funds collected from a large number of investors and invest in stocks, bonds, money market instruments and similar assets, were allowed to invest in REITs and InvITs in February 2017.

The move was part of the markets watchdog Sebi's effort to get more investors into such instruments. Under the norms, a mutual fund has been permitted to invest only up to 5 per cent of its net asset value in units of a single issuer of alternative securities. The maximum allowed investment in alternative instruments by a single fund has been capped at 10 per cent.

Ever since Sebi introduced InvITs, markets have witnessed listing of two public InvITs -- IRB InvIT Fund and India Grid Trust. Four InvITs -- IndInfravit Trust, India Infrastructure Trust, Oriental InfraTrust and Tower Infrastructure Trust -- were privately placed.

On the other hand, Embassy Office Parks REIT is the only listed real estate investment trust..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Reuters World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting: Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Kapoor honours late music legend Bill Withers

The music industry has lost one of the music legends of all time, Bill Withers on Saturday. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor remembered the late singer and paid tribute on social media. With a background score of the 70s legends famous song Ain...

Australia's coronavirus death toll stands at 34; total cases cross 5,500-mark

Australias coronavirus death toll stood at 34 on Sunday with 5,687 virus positive cases, officials said. Health officials from New South Wales confirmed that there were 2,580 total infections now in the state and four people, including thre...

4 Tablighi Jamaat event attendees test positive in Buldhana

Nagpur, Apr 5 PTIFour persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday in Maharashtras Buldhana district, some 350 kilometres from here, Collector Suman Chandra...

COVID-19 patient dies in Aurangabad

A 58-year-old man died of coronavirus infection in Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Sunday, an official said. This is the first COVID-19 death reported from the states Marathwada region.The man was admitted to the Government Medical Coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020