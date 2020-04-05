Balyan asks sugar mills to continue operations till entire crop harvested

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan has asked the sugar mills in the district to continue operations in the current crushing season till the entire sugarcane is not harvested. The animal husbandry minister held a meeting with the management of eight sugar mills along with senior police and administrative officials. The minister said that the eight sugar mills in the district are running in full swing amid the lockdown and will continue crushing till the entire sugarcane crop is harvested.

Meanwhile, District Cane Officer R D Divedi said that the eight sugar mills are in full swing and have crushed 760 lakhs quintals of sugarcane. In the last crushing season the mills crushed 914 lakh of quintals of sugarcane, he added.

