PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 18:52 IST
Coronavirus scare: AI appeals to passengers of 4 flights operated in March to quarantine themselves

Air India has asked passengers who travelled in four of its flights in March to follow necessary isolation or quarantine after three passengers on those flights tested positive for coronavirus. The flights were from Mumbai to Goa, Delhi to Goa, Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Patna.

In an appeal to passengers who were onboard these flights, the airline said it has got the information that three passengers who travelled with the fights have been found infected with coronavirus. "As informed by Disaster Management Department of Bihar, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by AI-101 of March 22 and from Delhi-to Patna on AI-415 on March 23 has been found COVID-9 positive on March 31," the airline said in a tweet.

As appealed by the department, passengers who were on this flight are required to follow necessary isolation/quarantine process. The national carrier also made similar appeals to the passengers of its Delhi-Goa flight, AI 883, on March 22, and Mumbai-Goa flight, AI661, on March 19.

"As informed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Directorate of Health Services, Goa, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Panjim in Goa on Air India flight AI 661 on March 19 has been found COVID-9 positive. As appealed by integrated disease surveillance programme, Goa, passengers for this flight are required to follow for necessary isolation quarantine," Air India said in a tweet on Saturday. In another tweet, the carrier said one passenger on its Delhi-Goa flight AI-883 of March 22 has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country increased to 3,374 and the death toll to 77, as per Union Health Ministry data..

