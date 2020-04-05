Left Menu
Essential items: Centre asks states to ensure truck drivers, labourers go for work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:16 IST
To ensure smooth intra and inter-state movement of essential food and groceries during the lockdown period, the Centre has directed state governments to facilitate truck drivers and labourers associated in this sector to reach their workplace. Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Kumar Agarwal, in a letter to all state chief secretaries, has asked state governments to designate a nodal officer who will coordinate with state police to ensure hassle free movement of supplies.

The designated officer will also issue authorisation letters to companies and organisations having nationwide supply of essential goods, he said. To ensure that truck drivers do not face problems from police during the lockdown, the secretary said, "Movement of one driver and one additional person from their place of residence to the truck may kindly be facilitated by the local authorities".

If the truck/vehicle is travelling empty, invoice, way-bill etc for the delivery or pick up of goods may additionally be carried by the drivers, he said. Stating that several companies have reported difficulties in getting labour for their operations, Agarwal said, "Local administration may be advised to facilitate in ensuring availability of labour in factories, warehouses and transportation and distribution operations of essential food and groceries by appealing to house owners, societies and villages to allow workers to go for work".

He also mentioned that the Consumer Affairs Ministry has developed an e-pass system solution with the help of E-Gov Foundation. This system enables the government to monitor the number of passes issued by the authorised companies. "The state government may use this e-pass solution for the issue of passes," the secretary added.

The movement of essential goods are exempted from the lockdown order imposed till April 14 to prevent spread of the coronavirus..

