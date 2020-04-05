Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: FCI transports record foodgrains on Saturday to meet domestic demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:25 IST
Lockdown: FCI transports record foodgrains on Saturday to meet domestic demand

Food Corporation of India, the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, has transported record quantities of 1.93 lakh metric tonnes of grains on Saturday to different parts of the country for providing relief to poor amid the lockdown. "Continuing with its efforts to ensure that enough food grain stocks are made available in every part of the country during countrywide lock down, FCI has set a new record in single day movement by moving 70 rakes carrying 1.93 lakh metric tonnes continuously for two days on April 3 and April 4," an official statement said.

During the 12 days since start of the lockdown on April 24, FCI has done average movement of 1.41 lakh tonne foodgrain per day as against the pre-lockdown daily average of about 0.8 lakh tonnes, it said. A total of 605 rakes carrying about 16.94 lakh tonne of foodgrains have been transported across the country during this period.

Punjab supplied the maximum foodgrains of about 46 per cent at 7.73 lakh tonne, followed by Haryana (3.02 lakh tonne), Telangana (2.04 lakh tonne) and Chhattisgarh (1.15 lakh tonne). Other states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh etc moved the rest.

Foodgrains were transported to consuming states. Maximum quantities were supplied to Uttar Pradesh (2.07 lakh tonnes), followed by Bihar (1.96 lakh tonnes), West Bengal (1.65 lakh tonnes) and Karnataka (1.57 lakh tonnes). Keeping special focus on the North East, a quantity of 1.4 lakh tonnes food grains have been inducted into the region during the lockdown period.

"FCI is ensuring that the requirements of every state is met without any shortages," the statement said. As on April 4, FCI is having 55.47 million tonnes food grains (31.23 million tonnes rice and 24.24 million tonnes wheat) in central pool. FCI is distributing foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), under which 5kg of foodgrains is supplied per month to 80 crore people at Rs 2-3 per kg only.

In view of coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, an additional allocation of 5kg per person per month has been announced under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for the next three months, to provide relief to the people. One kg of pulses per month per family will also be provided. FCI is also providing wheat and rice directly, without going through the e-auction route, at Open Market sale rates to ensure continuous supply of food grains in the open market. Wheat is given for meeting the requirements of flour mills and other products based on the assessment of requirements done by the respective district magistrates. Rice is given to the state governments for further distribution through their channels. So far, FCI has allotted 1.38 lakh tonnes of wheat in 13 states and 1.32 lakh tonnes of rice in 8 states under this model, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

TN skies brighten up with fireworks, CM leads State's '9 pm' fight against coronavirus

Amid sporadic fireworks, lights from earthen lamps, candles and torches lit up the skies of Tamil Nadu on Sunday night in the fight against coronavirus, in deference to Prime Minster Narendra Modis call to demonstrate the nations collective...

COVID-19: Dr Dangs Lab to launch India's first drive through testing centre

By Sahil Pandey From Monday, Dr Dangs Lab, one of the private labs in the country, will launch Indias first drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Delhis Punjabi Bagh area.This initiative is Indias first-ever drive-through sample collec...

Two women die in Punjab, COVID-19 death toll toll rises to seven

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to seven in Punjab on Sunday after two elderly women succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said. While one of them belonged to Ludhiana, the other was a Pathankot resident. Ludhiana Civ...

PM's 9-minute lights-out call goes well without disrupting electricity grid

A nine-minute lights-out event on Sunday evening went off well without any disruption in the electricity grid after the government and utilities put in place elaborate plans to deal with the sudden drop and then a quick spurt in demand. Pri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020