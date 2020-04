BRIEF-Boeing Extends Temporary Suspension Of Puget Sound Production Operations

Boeing Co: * EXTENDS TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PUGET SOUND PRODUCTION OPERATIONS

* EXTENDING TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AT ALL PUGET SOUND AREA AND MOSES LAKE SITES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * PUGET SOUND AREA AND MOSES LAKE EMPLOYEES WHO CAN WORK FROM HOME SHOULD CONTINUE TO DO SO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

