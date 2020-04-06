Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil skids on oversupply fears, U.S. stock futures jump

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 05:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 05:28 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil skids on oversupply fears, U.S. stock futures jump

Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian output discussions showed no immediate signs of progress while U.S. stock futures jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases. Sterling fell after British Prime Minister was admitted to hospital following persistent coronavirus symptoms as the pandemic rapidly spreads.

Brent crude fell as much as $3 in early Asian trading after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed a meeting over a potential pact to cut production to Thursday. Analysts said the news could lead to some sell-off in currency markets too.

Also weighing on the pound were fears other senior government officials who were in the same briefing as Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be affected by the virus, said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto, Canada. The pound fell 0.4% in early trade on Monday in a knee-jerk reaction and was last down 0.3% at $1.2222.

The U.S. dollar was up a touch against the yen at 108.58. Equity investors were looking at the positives though.

U.S. stock futures jumped more than 1.5% in early Asian trading on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a "levelling off" of the coronavirus crisis. The gains came despite New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cautioning that it was not yet clear whether the crisis in the state had reached a plateau.

Australian and Nikkei futures also pointed to gains. Investors took solace from the fact that COVID-19 cases also appeared to be reaching a peak in Europe with Italy seeing the number of patients in intensive care falling for the second consecutive day.

"Focus in markets will now turn to the path out of lockdown and to what extent containment measures can be lifted without risking a second wave of infections," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a note. "Key to a strong rebound in China will be the ongoing lifting of containment measures with Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – set to lift containment measures on April 8."

Strickland, however, noted many in China were still subject to social distancing and isolation restrictions to prevent a resurgence in infections. The pandemic has claimed more than 64,000 deaths as it further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally.

Concerns about heavy damage to the global economy have pushed investors into the perceived safety of government bonds. Brent crude futures slipped 6.2%, or $2.13, to $31.98 a barrel while U.S. crude dived 7.4%, or $2.12, to $26.12.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,612.9 an ounce. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices fall sharply as key meeting delayed

Oil prices fell sharply Monday after a meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and its allies was delayed, dimming hopes of swift action to support coronavirus-ravaged energy marketsUS benchmark West Texas Intermediate was down 7.8 per ...

Haiti reports first coronavirus death

Haiti on Sunday reported its first novel coronavirus death on Sunday with a 55-year old man with underlying problems succumbing to the infection. The country has only reported 21 confirmed cases of a novel coronavirus, according to the stat...

BJP MLA Raja Singh lights torch in Hyderabad to mark fight against COVID-19

BJP MLA T Raja Singh lit a torch in Hyderabad following the call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off lights of houses at 9 PM for 9 minutes to mark the fight against the coronavirus. Along with Singh, a few people were also seen s...

Team Secret grabs Group B lead at ESL One LA

Team Secret wasted little time in jumping to the top of the Group B standings, pulling off the only sweep in four matches Sunday in the Dota 2 Europe-CIS region of ESL One Los Angeles. The original ESL One Los Angeles event had to be altere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020