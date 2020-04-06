Left Menu
Development News Edition

AweRay is Offering Free AweSun Remote Desktop Services to India and Worldwide

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-04-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 10:15 IST
AweRay is Offering Free AweSun Remote Desktop Services to India and Worldwide

AweSun offers free remote desktop solutions that increase productivity and foster collaboration online. NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AweRay, a growing technology firm, is offering free AweSun remote desktop services to users in India and worldwide to boost location independent productivity.

AweSun Remote Desktop is a remote-friendly software tool which is a critical part of the remote workers' day-to-day, especially when it comes to getting work done and proving remote support for colleagues, clients, friends, or family. With the help of AweSun, users can remotely access and control their office computers via their local computers, mobile devices or tablets, from home or anywhere. "AweSun believes that users shouldn't be blocked for using remote desktop tool to solve work emergencies on the go or help someone with their devices," said Joseph, CEO of AweRay. In remote desktop market, most of providers offer a free trial or limited free version for non-commercial use. But the free version of AweSun supports powerful features, which users expect to find in other paid software.

AweSun is offering its free version with robust level of services for all users. The free services will allow users to access remote work solutions, which includes a broader array of features, including multi-concurrent sessions, session recording, remote printing, whiteboard, file transfer, blank screen, and clipboard sharing. In other words, a greater array of remote desktop services, at no charge. AweSun's level of security sets the standard within the industry. All remote connections as well as integrated data transfers are secured end to end with RSA/AES (256-bit) encryption to ensure a secure line. While working remotely, AweSun also offers the option to show only a black screen on the remotely controlled desktop. This feature lets users protect their privacy even if their computers are located in a shared or open-plan office.

The free version of AweSun offers various features and perks in the basic use case. And with the AweSun special use case, users can choose the best AweSun solution for their needs. With AweSun mobile device support, users can resolve mobile device issues quickly, from their computers, smartphone or tablets. Support requesters just need to install the AweSun Client app on their mobile device, with AweSun's Pro subscription. It's that easy. While receiving help via AweSun Game Version, game players can comfortably play their favorite PC games on mobile devices on the go. More extensive features can be read here. AweSun's Pro and Game service are available for a first-purchase discount. Users are able to choose a monthly subscription plan, rather than pay all at once. AweSun's unlimited subscription plan promotes value within users by ensuring a reliable source of product each month.

Explore AweSun free remote desktop solutions at AweRay.com Follow AweSun on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/awesunremote/ PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Shares rebound on glimmers of progress in battling virus

Asian shares and US futures rebounded on Monday as investors grasped at threads of hope that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making some progress in some hard-hit areas. Markets in Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney gained more tha...

Jadavpur University working on three-layer fabric masks using low-cost materials

Researchers at Jadavpur University have developed a prototype of a three-layer fabric mask using low-cost and readily available materials, amid the growing demand for such safety equipment to combat the dreaded coronavirus. The varsitys Cen...

Gold Coin Winnings This Akshaya Tritiya on KhelPlay Rummy

MUMBAI, April 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy brings an exciting opportunity for rummy enthusiasts to make this Akshaya Tritiya special with the Akshaya Tritiya Gold Coin Offer. All rummy fans have a great chance to make this festive s...

SEB's Swedish housing sentiment indicator plunges in April to -20 points

Swedes turned pessimistic about prospects for the housing market in April as the effects of the new coronavirus hit employment, with SEBs sentiment indicator falling to minus 20 - a record drop for a single month - from 47 points in March. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020