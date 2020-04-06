Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Properties FY20 booking value up 11 pc at Rs 5,915 crore

Realty major Godrej Properties said on Monday its total booking value for the financial year 2019-20 was up by 11 per cent year-on-year at Rs 5,915 crore with residential sales increasing by 14 per cent to Rs 5,840 crore comprising of over 7,300 homes sold.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 10:38 IST
Godrej Properties FY20 booking value up 11 pc at Rs 5,915 crore
The company expects start of FY21 to be muted due to COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

Realty major Godrej Properties said on Monday its total booking value for the financial year 2019-20 was up by 11 per cent year-on-year at Rs 5,915 crore with residential sales increasing by 14 per cent to Rs 5,840 crore comprising of over 7,300 homes sold. The company launched 17 new projects and phases in FY 20 including six launches in the fourth quarter. Sustenance sales grew by 48 per cent in FY 20 to Rs 3,048 crore.

Q4 FY20 bookings stood at Rs 2,380 crore, representing quarter-on-quarter growth of 100 per cent and year-on-year growth of 10 per cent. The company sold over 3,000 homes in the fourth quarter. "The number of homes sold and the value of homes sold were the highest the company achieved in any quarter," the company said in a statement.

The sales in Q4 included over 500 homes sold in the second half of March as the company focused on digital sales tools to sustain operations despite the lockdown. The company added 10 new projects in FY 20 including five new projects in Q4. Godrej 24 in Pune received its occupation certificate in Q4 within 24 months of starting construction. This is the fastest ever project completion for the company.

"While the start of FY21 may be muted as the lockdown and the subsequent economic toll postpone economic activity, Godrej Properties' healthy balance sheet and project pipeline will help maintain operational momentum in the months ahead," the company said. Godrej Properties said it will continue to focus its effort on supporting the country's response to COVID-19 by ensuring meals for all construction workers at its sites across the country, assisting the government's efforts to procure critical materials such as testing kits, bed capacity and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, and ensuring stability for its employees and other stakeholders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Shares rebound on glimmers of progress in battling virus

Asian shares and US futures rebounded on Monday as investors grasped at threads of hope that the battle against the coronavirus pandemic may be making some progress in some hard-hit areas. Markets in Tokyo, Seoul, and Sydney gained more tha...

Jadavpur University working on three-layer fabric masks using low-cost materials

Researchers at Jadavpur University have developed a prototype of a three-layer fabric mask using low-cost and readily available materials, amid the growing demand for such safety equipment to combat the dreaded coronavirus. The varsitys Cen...

Gold Coin Winnings This Akshaya Tritiya on KhelPlay Rummy

MUMBAI, April 6, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy brings an exciting opportunity for rummy enthusiasts to make this Akshaya Tritiya special with the Akshaya Tritiya Gold Coin Offer. All rummy fans have a great chance to make this festive s...

SEB's Swedish housing sentiment indicator plunges in April to -20 points

Swedes turned pessimistic about prospects for the housing market in April as the effects of the new coronavirus hit employment, with SEBs sentiment indicator falling to minus 20 - a record drop for a single month - from 47 points in March. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020