Lupin launches generic drug used for prevention of organ rejection in kidney transplant in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:55 IST
Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has launched generic Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets, which is used to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants in the US market. The company has launched the tablets in the strengths of 180 mg and 360 mg, Lupin said in a statement.

Company's alliance partner Concord Biotech Ltd had received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier for the product, it added. The tablets are generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Myfortic delayed-release tablets, 180 mg and 360 mg, Lupin said.

According to IQVIA MAT February 2020 data, Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets USP had an annual sales of around USD 156 million in the US, it added. The tablets are indicated for prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving kidney transplants and in pediatric patients at least 5 years of age and older who are at least 6 months post kidney transplant., Lupin said.

It is indicated for use in combination with cyclosporine and corticosteroids, it added..

