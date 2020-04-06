Campden Family Connect completes four years in India

Mumbai, April 6, 2020: Campden Family Connect (CFC), a pre-eminent global membership network which caters to India’s ultra-high net worth business families, has successfully completed four years in India today. CFC is a joint-venture between RAAY – the Family Office of Amit Patni, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth, UK. Being one of the earliest Indian families to establish a Family Office in place as early as 2000s, the Patni brothers are backed by the knowledge and expertise of the functioning of Family Offices

CFC provides unrivalled knowledge, insights and vital business intelligence for families to manage their business, wealth and their families successfully, through proprietary research, regular publications and knowledge forums. UK-based Campden Wealth, founded in 1987, is an independent family owned business providing unrivalled knowledge and intelligence to the world's wealthiest families, their Family Oﬃces and ultra-high net worth investors. The global Campden community includes over 1400 members from 37 countries

The concept of a Family Office is known to the world since many decades, however, its ideal structure, function and benefits offered are not widely known. While markets like UK, Europe and USA have many formal and structured Family Offices, in India, the concept is still at a very nascent stage with minimal number of fully owned Family Offices in existence. Campden Family Connect, a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth business families in India, aims to fulfil this gap. Today, it has a membership of over 80 business family members, each with a net worth of over Rs 250 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Amit Patni, Director, Campden Family Connect, said, “Intricately linked business dynamism today needs new-generation tools and research for ensuring development and smooth succession of family businesses over generations. The complexities in investment and family wealth management space needs a contemporary structure. Campden Family Connect offers a platform for global networking, exchange of knowledge and intelligence for the wealthiest families and Family Offices in India.”Over the past four years, CFC’s networking platform has organized close to 31 knowledge and intelligence forums across key cities in India. These conferences and round tables have had discussions on topics like ‘structuring of a Family Office, ‘succession-planning’, ‘governance’ (of the business, wealth, and family), ‘wealth-management and alternative investments’, ‘co-investment workshops’, ‘next-generation grooming and induction’, and ‘philanthropy’ among others. About Campden Family Connect: Campden Family Connect is the first of its kind venture between RAAY – the family office of Amit Patni, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth, UK - in the family office and family business space. The Patni family, a pioneer in the field of IT in India, went on to build a global IT outsourcing business spanning over a period of four decades. The family has constantly recognized the next wave of innovation, which also led them to become one of the very few families to establish a formal family office set-up in India back in 2002. However, even after years, the concept of family offices in India remains nascent with very few fully owned formal family office set-ups unlike in markets such as UK, US and Europe. To address this scenario, RAAY entered in a joint venture with Campden Wealth, UK to set up a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth families in India. PWRPWR

