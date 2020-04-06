Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campden Family Connect completes four years in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:17 IST
Campden Family Connect completes four years in India

Mumbai, April 6, 2020: Campden Family Connect (CFC), a pre-eminent global membership network which caters to India’s ultra-high net worth business families, has successfully completed four years in India today. CFC is a joint-venture between RAAY – the Family Office of Amit Patni, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth, UK. Being one of the earliest Indian families to establish a Family Office in place as early as 2000s, the Patni brothers are backed by the knowledge and expertise of the functioning of Family Offices

CFC provides unrivalled knowledge, insights and vital business intelligence for families to manage their business, wealth and their families successfully, through proprietary research, regular publications and knowledge forums. UK-based Campden Wealth, founded in 1987, is an independent family owned business providing unrivalled knowledge and intelligence to the world's wealthiest families, their Family Oﬃces and ultra-high net worth investors. The global Campden community includes over 1400 members from 37 countries

The concept of a Family Office is known to the world since many decades, however, its ideal structure, function and benefits offered are not widely known. While markets like UK, Europe and USA have many formal and structured Family Offices, in India, the concept is still at a very nascent stage with minimal number of fully owned Family Offices in existence. Campden Family Connect, a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth business families in India, aims to fulfil this gap. Today, it has a membership of over 80 business family members, each with a net worth of over Rs 250 crore. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Amit Patni, Director, Campden Family Connect, said, “Intricately linked business dynamism today needs new-generation tools and research for ensuring development and smooth succession of family businesses over generations. The complexities in investment and family wealth management space needs a contemporary structure. Campden Family Connect offers a platform for global networking, exchange of knowledge and intelligence for the wealthiest families and Family Offices in India.”Over the past four years, CFC’s networking platform has organized close to 31 knowledge and intelligence forums across key cities in India. These conferences and round tables have had discussions on topics like ‘structuring of a Family Office, ‘succession-planning’, ‘governance’ (of the business, wealth, and family), ‘wealth-management and alternative investments’, ‘co-investment workshops’, ‘next-generation grooming and induction’, and ‘philanthropy’ among others. About Campden Family Connect: Campden Family Connect is the first of its kind venture between RAAY – the family office of Amit Patni, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth, UK - in the family office and family business space. The Patni family, a pioneer in the field of IT in India, went on to build a global IT outsourcing business spanning over a period of four decades. The family has constantly recognized the next wave of innovation, which also led them to become one of the very few families to establish a formal family office set-up in India back in 2002. However, even after years, the concept of family offices in India remains nascent with very few fully owned formal family office set-ups unlike in markets such as UK, US and Europe. To address this scenario, RAAY entered in a joint venture with Campden Wealth, UK to set up a premier global membership community for ultra-high net worth families in India. PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Stay safe, be well: Chris Hemsworth to Indian fans

Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth on Monday said he was looking forward to celebrate Extraction, a part of which he shot in India, with his fans here but that could not be possible amid the coronavirus spread. The actor said he had an unf...

55 firms producing up to 70,000 litres of sanitiser per day in UP: State govt

Facing an increased demand for sanitisers in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued licences to 55 companies to produce up to 70,000 litres of the liquid per day. Total number of sanitiser licenses issued in the state is 55. T...

Provide travel details, Mumbai cops to Tablighi Jamaat members

Mumbai police has asked Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi last month to approach the nearest police station or call on BMC helpline number 1916 as part of the efforts to stop the spread of the coronaviru...

Japan prepares for state of emergency over virus

Japans government began preparing Monday for the declaration of a state of emergency over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, as infections spike in the capital Tokyo and elsewhere. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was expected to meet late Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020