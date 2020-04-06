Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks hit 3-week high on easing virus fears, policy support

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:27 IST
Hong Kong stocks hit 3-week high on easing virus fears, policy support
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Shares in Hong Kong rose to their highest level in more than three weeks on Monday, as countries globally reported fewer new coronavirus deaths, and after the Chinese central bank released $56 billion to cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.

** The Hang Seng index closed 2.2% higher at 23,749.12, having hit its highest level since March 13 during the session. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.7%. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares gained 2.6%, the IT sector added 1.9%, the financial sector ended 1.6% higher and the property sector was up 2.7%.

** Europe's epicenter Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday. Neighboring France's health ministry also said daily death toll and admissions into intensive care slowed. ** U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope on Sunday that the United States was seeing a "leveling-off" of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation's hot spots, like New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week deaths had fallen slightly from the day before.

** Mainland China's financial markets were closed for the Qingming Festival holiday. ** On Friday, the People's Bank of China said it was cutting the amount of cash that small banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 400 billion yuan ($56.38 billion) in liquidity to shore up the economy hurt by the coronavirus crisis.

** "We expect the market to bounce back with the gradual implementation of monetary and fiscal policy support, and with the opening of the 'two sessions'," analysts at Essence Securities wrote in a note, referring to the Chinese parliament's annual meeting that has been delayed due to the pandemic. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.1%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 4.2%.

** About 1.83 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.87 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.67% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

British retailer Debenhams prepares "light touch" administration

British department store chain Debenhams is preparing to enter administration for the second time in a year to protect the business from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency that could have pushed it into liquidation...

TRS MP urges External Affairs Minister to bring back Indian students stranded in UK

TRS Lok Sabha member from Telangana G Ranjith Reddy has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Indian students from the UK who reportedly want to return to India in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Britain. Reddy,...

KJO's munchkin Yash hides inside closet, Roohi plays guitar in adorable video

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared an adorable video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar enjoying their playtime in KJOs walk-in closet. Yash was seen hiding in his daddys closet while Roohi played the guitar while singing a nu...

Oil falls after Saudi Arabia, Russia delay meeting

Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts that could help reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.Brent crude fell more than 3 when Asian markets opened but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020