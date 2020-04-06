Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling recovers as PM Johnson expected back at his office "shortly"

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:56 IST
Sterling recovers as PM Johnson expected back at his office "shortly"

Sterling recovered early on Monday from a slight dip against the dollar on expectations that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "shortly" be back at work after being hospitalised on Sunday night with persistent coronavirus symptoms.

The bounce back came after housing minister Robert Jenrick said Johnson was "doing well" and was expected to be back at 10 Downing Street shortly. The British currency had hovered near one-week lows overnight after the British leader's hospitalisation.

"Markets were initially quick to jump to the worst possible conclusion and assume that the PM's illness would create a degree of dysfunctioning within the UK government, which was not the case given that there were measures in place to deal with such a scenario," said Viraj Patel, global FX and macro strategist at Arkera, noting the nomination of foreign minister Dominic Raab as Johnson's designated survivor. "What we're seeing now is the pound retracing this unusual move lower as details emerge that we're far from the worst-case scenario of the UK government being plunged into disarray."

By 0923 GMT sterling was trading 0.3% higher at $1.2294 . Against the euro, it gained 0.4% to trade at 87.82 pence. The pound remains down against both the common currency and the dollar since the start of the year, by around 4% and 7% respectively.

Sterling has recovered some ground against the dollar in the past three weeks as demand for the U.S. currency has eased globally after central banks adopted massive stimulus measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But analysts have said the fundamental outlook for the currency remains weak as a ramp-up in government spending threatens to worsen the UK's current account deficit. That, along with weak economic data due to the pandemic and the backdrop of ongoing Brexit trade talks, are among reasons analysts say the currency appears vulnerable.

Speculators trimmed their net long positions on the pound in the week to Tuesday, March 31, CFTC data showed on Friday. Britain's construction sector last month showed its sharpest fall in activity since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, despite facing much less pressure than other industries to shut down operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A group representing Britain's car industry cut its sales forecast for this year by 23% to 1.73 million vehicles because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League wage row risks undermining good work - UK minister

The British governments Culture Secretary, whose department has responsibility for sport, warned the game should be thinking very carefully about their next steps, as the row over player wage cuts rumbles on. The Premier League, the most lu...

Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigerias Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said on MondayTwo Boko Haram bombers blew thems...

British retailer Debenhams prepares "light touch" administration

British department store chain Debenhams is preparing to enter administration for the second time in a year to protect the business from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency that could have pushed it into liquidation...

TRS MP urges External Affairs Minister to bring back Indian students stranded in UK

TRS Lok Sabha member from Telangana G Ranjith Reddy has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Indian students from the UK who reportedly want to return to India in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Britain. Reddy,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020