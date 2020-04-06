Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 outbreak: Amid equipment shortage, a curious case of imported used ventilators

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:59 IST
COVID-19 outbreak: Amid equipment shortage, a curious case of imported used ventilators

At a time when the world is struggling to get ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients, 200 such equipment are lying at Chennai port but they are 'second-hand' or 'used' ones and come under the 'hazardous' category. Import of such used equipment is prohibited under hazardous waste management rules of the Ministry of Environment and Forest.

Chennai-based company Skylark Office Machines imported these ventilators in November 2018 from a US-based firm, according to sources. The customs authorities confiscated the consignment and imposed penalty on it. But, the importer approached the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), which set aside the penalties but, however, asked the company to re-export the goods back to the US, they said.

Things took a turn as the central government banned exports of all kinds of ventilators during the last week of March amid the coronavirus outbreak. After this decision, it was impossible for the company to re-export the consignment.

The firm sent a communication to the Chennai office of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) seeking clearance of the consignment as a "special case" to enable use of those ventilators at government medical institution, Tamil Nadu, for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak. "We appeal to you that the policy condition may be relaxed to cover clearance of these goods already imported by us as a very special case to enable us to supply to Government of Tamil Nadu through Tamilnadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd (a fully-owned Tamil Nadu government company) for use in the government medical institution in Tamil Nadu for tackling COVID-19 patients," according to the communication of the company, dated March 31, accessed by PTI.

Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation in a communication date March 31 to Chennai DGFT also sought clearance of the consignment. The Corporation had appealed the DGFT that the policy condition be relaxed to cover clearance of these goods so that it can be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

On April 4, the DGFT finally gave the approval after getting clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest. The Directorate has also written to the chief secretary and health secretary of Tamil Nadu to check the specifications, standards, quality and safety of these used/old ventilators.

Skylark Office Machine owner Rohit Jhunjhunwala did not respond to the repeated calls and messages sent to him to get his comments on the matter. Some of the major suppliers in the country have stated that they have acute shortage of ventilators amid the increasing demand worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports, there are over 30,000 ventilators in India. Health experts have said that only few patients require critical care as they go on respiratory failure and need to be put on ventilators, while the rest are recovering with supportive treatment.

According to Mumbai-based doctor Sachin Ramteke, few specific cases need ventilators and not all patients. About the number of these equipment, he said that normally, a 100-bed hospital would keep ventilators for 10-20 beds in ICU but now, as the number of patients are increasing, hospitals are facing shortage of these equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League wage row risks undermining good work - UK minister

The British governments Culture Secretary, whose department has responsibility for sport, warned the game should be thinking very carefully about their next steps, as the row over player wage cuts rumbles on. The Premier League, the most lu...

Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon

Seven people were killed when two suicide bombers, suspected to be members of Nigerias Boko Haram jihadist group, attacked a village in northern Cameroon on Sunday, police and a local official said on MondayTwo Boko Haram bombers blew thems...

British retailer Debenhams prepares "light touch" administration

British department store chain Debenhams is preparing to enter administration for the second time in a year to protect the business from legal action from creditors during the coronavirus emergency that could have pushed it into liquidation...

TRS MP urges External Affairs Minister to bring back Indian students stranded in UK

TRS Lok Sabha member from Telangana G Ranjith Reddy has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Indian students from the UK who reportedly want to return to India in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Britain. Reddy,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020