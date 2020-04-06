Left Menu
Infosys COO UB Pravin Rao appointed Nasscom Chairman for 2020-21, Rekha Menon as vice chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:18 IST
IT industry body Nasscom on Monday said it has appointed Infosys Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao as its chairman for 2020-21, succeeding WNS Global Services Group CEO Keshav Murugesh. Also, Rekha M Menon, chairman and senior managing director of Accenture in India, has been named as the vice chairperson for 2020-21.

The appointment was announced at Nasscom's Executive Council meeting. Given the lockdown on account of the COVID-19 crisis, the meeting was conducted via a video conference - a first for the industry body. Rao will take on the position from his previous role as vice chairman of Nasscom, succeeding Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS Global Services, who served as chairman of NASSCOM for the year 2019-20, Nasscom said in a statement.

"These are challenging times for the Indian IT industry, as we deal with an unprecedented situation. However, the Indian IT industry has time and again proven its resilience, and I have no doubt that this time too, we will emerge stronger and wiser," Rao said. He added that as everyone adjusts to a "new normal", he believes that the industry needs a focused approach towards building resilience, upskilling workforce and contributing to our country’s growth more than ever.

"I am deeply honoured. I look forward to working with Nasscom and its leadership to ensure that our industry remains innovative and agile, as it unlocks opportunities, navigates challenges, and catalyses sustainable, positive impact in our communities in the future," Menon said. The newly appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh will lead the industry body to carry out its wide array of objectives for the coming year in order to achieve their 2025 vision for the industry, the statement said.

