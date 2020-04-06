Healthians resumes doorstep health test services; announces zero collection fees

New Delhi [India], Apr 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): As India battles corona, the ones with special needs such as expecting mothers, chronic heart patients among others have not been able to access health test services. State authorities realised this concern and allowed healthcare services companies to operate pan-India. In the wake of India's battle with novel Corona, Healthians, India's largest doorstep health test provider, has announced free sample collection from home for health care testing across India after the government's directive, to allow essential services.

The company won't charge any fee for a home visit or sample collection from home, and people can book the test online through the company's website or app. The company has been instrumental in serving over 7, 50,000 households with home healthcare services, which is the need of the hour, as we can't visit a lab for tests.

Healthians continues to provide health test services in over 35 Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Sonipat, Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal, Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar. For doorstep health test service at home, one can call 999-888-000-5 or log on www.healthians.com. Also, an order can be placed through Healthians app in Play Store and Apple Store.

"I am thankful to receive the state authorities' support, who have prioritised healthcare services, which is the need of the hour. Our phlebotomists are working round the clock to serve customers across the country with health tests," said Deepak Sahni, Founder and CEO at Healthians. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.