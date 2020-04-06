Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart encourages customers to order online

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:29 IST
Walmart encourages customers to order online

Walmart India, which operates in the cash-and-carry format, on Monday said it is encouraging its members to buy online to avoid rush on the streets amid rise of coronavirus cases in the country. The company is witnessing an increase in the number of orders placed through its website and app and have added more capacity to serve them, said Walmart India in a statement.

However, Walmart, like other retailers, is also facing challenges in getting sufficient supplies of the goods due to production shortages from the manufacturers and continued bottleneck in logistics and transportation due to lockdown. It is working closely with its suppliers and with the local authorities to minimise and address these challenges, it added.

Besides, the company is also facing challenges in terms of shortage of manpower to operate a store. "To minimise traffic on streets and in our stores, we are encouraging our members to place orders on our e-commerce platform and have the products delivered to them.

"We are seeing an increased number of orders through e-commerce and have added more capacity to serve orders placed on the best price website and app," said Walmart India Spokesperson. Walmart India has also added additional delivery partners to manage the increased delivery volumes though there are limited number of passes for delivery vehicles, it added.

"Some other challenges include the shortage of associates to operate our stores to meet the current demand and the limited number of passes available for delivery vehicles," it added. Walmart India owns and operates 28 best price wholesale stores and 2 fulfilment centres in India.

Currently, India is going through the lockdown, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus. The authorities have permitted retail of essential items only during this period by the companies. "We are working actively with government authorities to ensure we get sufficient passes for our associates and for our vehicles to safely deliver the essential products to our members. We are committed to serving our members and the community at this time," it added.

Moreover, to ensure the safety at its stores, Walmart India has taken several steps to ensure safety at stores, which include provision of masks and sanitisers, temperature checks and enforcing social distancing. According to the latest report from the Union health ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 4,067 and the death toll is now at 109.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

As infections balloon, coronavirus squeezes Europe's armed forces

Military forces across Europe have scaled back operations and imposed stricter rules on personnel to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus among staff who often live and work in close quarters, making them more vulnerable to infection. ...

President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all Union ministers along with over 750 Members of Parliament&#160;MPs will take a 30 per cent salary cut for one year and the amount will be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Union ministe...

India's domestic air traffic to fall to 90 mn this fiscal: Report

Domestic air traffic is expected to drop to 80-90 million passengers in the current fiscal and delivery of more than 200 planes to Indian carriers are likely to be deferred by up to two years, according to a report. The combination of COVID...

GSK to partner with Vir for potential COVID-19 treatments, invest $250 mln

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest 250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday. Drugmakers across ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020