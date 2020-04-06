Left Menu
Around 35 now staying in isolation rooms in city hotels

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:37 IST
Around 35 people are presently staying at isolation rooms set up at various hotels in Kolkata, which have been earmarked by the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) following the outbreak of COVID-19. Following a request from the West Bengal government, 31 two-star, three-star and four-star hotels across the state have offered a total of 640 rooms at subsidised rates to people who have been directed to live in isolation for 14 days.

"The government is asking those who need isolation whether to stay at its quarantine places or hotels. Many are opting for hotels. At present 32 or 35 people are staying at the identified hotels on pay-and-use basis", secretary of HRAEI Sudesh Poddar told PTI. Besides, two other persons are staying at a hotel in Siliguri.

The two replaced a couple of other persons who had left after the 14-day isolation period, he said. Those staying in hotel isolation are getting all facilities including meals - breakfast, lunch and dinner at subsidized rates.

Poddar said the names of the hotels offering isolation rooms cannot be revealed. He said the coronavirus outbreak has closed down hotel and restaurant business.

Bars associated with the hotels are also shut since the lockdown started on April 25. "We have asked the state government for concessions on payments of property tax, electricity duty and excise licence fees," Poddar said.

He said the average occupancy level has come down to almost zero across all categories of hotels..

