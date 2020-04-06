Left Menu
Sonalika Tractors Crosses 1 Lakh Annual Tractor Sales Mark in FY'20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:54 IST
Sonalika Tractors Crosses 1 Lakh Annual Tractor Sales Mark in FY'20

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)India’s one of the top leading tractor brands, Sonalika Tractors which stands strong as No.1 tractor exporter from India, crossed 1 lakh annual tractors sales mark in FY’20. Highlights of FY’201. Crossed 1 lakh annual Tractor sales, for 3rd consecutive year 2. No. 1 in Exports from India3. Over 10 lakh customers globally and 1.25 lakh customers in the Export market4. 4 Next-Gen Series tractors across HP segments – largest by any company in one year - that will drive demand for brand in FY’215. People-Centric Initiatives to counter COVID19• Isolation Centre at St. Stephen’s Hospital, New Delhi – A CSR initiative• Partnering state and local administration across the country on disinfection drives• Extension of warranty and service renewal date for our existing customers• Full wages for contractual workmen, ad hoc staff, apprentice and trainees for lockdown tenure along with advance salary for employees Speaking on the export performance, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, Sonalika Group, said, “Globally our tractors have been well accepted and appreciated by customers for their technology and consistent performance. With over 10 lakh satisfied customers globally, it makes me proud to note that we are the no.1 exporter from India with 1.25 lakh customers in markets outside India. It’s a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 120 countries.” Commenting on the performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “We are making it a habit to win hearts across the globe and continue to drive farm prosperity. Our customer-centric approach, have been instrumental in this consistent performance of positively influencing over 1 lakh families for 3 consecutive years. In the midst of current global pandemic, we have taken certain measures to counter COVID19 which includes setting up Isolation Center at St. Stephen’s Hospital, New Delhi, extension of warranty and service renewal date for our existing customers, disinfection sprayers using tractors and sprayers across the country along with state and local administration, for lockdown period ensuring full wages to our contract workmen and ad-hoc staff along with advance salary for employees in March.” Mr. Mittal added, “As we enter the new financial year, we are ready with 4 Next-Gen Series tractors – Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati. In continuation of our belief in constant product innovations, these new tractors are 1st of its kind in India which will offer customization addressing the local needs of farmers.” About Sonalika TractorsSonalika Tractors is India’s one of the top leading tractor brands and the No.1 exporter from the country. It has the World’s no. 1 integrated tractor manufacturing plant, with 10 lakh proud farmers across 120 countries. Image 1: Sonalika Heavy Duty Tractor Range Image 2: Dr. Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, Sonalika Group PWRPWR

